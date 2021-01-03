Japan Manufacturing PMI Stable In December - Jibun

The manufacturing sector in Japan improved in December to a level of stability, the latest survey from Jibun Bank showed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.0.

That's up from 49.0 in November and it now sits right on the line that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output stabilized for the first time in 23 months and employment rose for the first time since February.

New orders meanwhile, were reduced to the least marked extent of the past two years. According to anecdotal evidence, confidence remained downbeat due to the lingering impacts of the pandemic, although there was evidence that conditions were improving, notably in the automotive sector.

