European Economics Preview: Eurozone Final Factory PMI Data Due

Final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results are due from euro area and the UK on Monday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, consumer and producer price figures from Turkey are due.

At 3.00 am ET, unemployment from Austria and manufacturing PMI from Poland and Turkey are due.

At 3.45 am ET, IHS Markit releases Italy's factory PMI for December. Economists expect the index to rise to 53.7 from 51.5 in the prior month.

Thereafter, final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively.

At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit publishes euro area final factory PMI data. Economists expect the index to match the flash score of 55.5 in December.

At 4.30 am ET, IHS Markit/CIPS releases UK final factory PMI data. The final PMI is seen at 57.3 in December, unchanged from the flash estimate, and up from 55.6 in November.

In the meantime, UK mortgage approvals data for November is due from the Bank of England. The number of mortgage approvals is seen at 82,500 versus 97,530 in the previous month.

