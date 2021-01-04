Turkey Consumer Price Inflation, Producer Prices Rise In December

Turkey's consumer price inflation and producer prices increased in December, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.

The consumer prices index rose 14.60 percent year-on-year in December, following a 14.03 percent increase in November.

Prices for miscellaneous goods and services grew 28.12 percent yearly in December and those of transportation gained 21.12 percent.

Prices food and non-alcoholic beverages, and increased by 20.61 percent and 16.67 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.25 percent in December.

The producer price index rose 25.15 percent yearly in December, following an 23.11 percent increase in November.

Among the main industrial sectors, prices for capital goods grew 29.70 percent annually in December and prices for intermediate goods gained 32.92 percent.

Prices for durable goods increased 27.70 percent. Prices for non-durable consumer goods and energy rose by 19.18 percent and 3.24 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices increased 2.36 percent in December.

