Indonesia Inflation Rises In December

Indonesia's consumer price inflation accelerated more than expected in December, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

Consumer prices rose 1.68 percent year-on-year in December, following a 1.59 percent increase in November. Economists had expected a rise of 1.61 percent.

Prices for food, beverages and tobacco increased the most, by 1.49 percent yearly in December. Prices for clothing and footwear, and housing, water, electricity and household fuels rose by 0.03 percent, each.

Prices for and transportation grew by 0.19 percent and 0.46 percent, respectively.

Core inflation was 1.60 percent in December, which was below the 1.7 percent economists had forecast.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.45 percent in December, following a 0.28 percent rise in the prior month. Economists had expected a 0.37 percent increase.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.