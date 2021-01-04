Portugal Consumer Confidence Rises In December

Portugal's consumer confidence improved in December, survey data from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.

The consumer confidence indicator rose to -24.3 in December from -29.6 in November.

The manufacturing confidence index rose to -13.3 in December from -15.7 in the previous month.

The construction sector morale rose to -14.7 from -16.8 in the prior month.

The index reflecting the morale in the trade sector improved to -8.9 in November and the confidence measure in the services sector fell to -19.0.

The three months moving average consumer confidence rose to -26.2 in December from -26.9 in November.

The economic climate indicator remained unchanged at -0.1 in December.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.