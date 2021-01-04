Portugal Consumer Prices Fall In December

Portugal's consumer prices declined in December, preliminary data from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.

The consumer price index fell 0.22 percent year-on-year in November, same as seen in November.

The core CPI, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components fell 0.1 percent in December, following a 0.2 percent decline in the prior month.

Prices for energy declined 4.9 percent year-on-year in December, following a 6.0 percent decrease in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.13 percent in November, following a 0.3 percent increase in the previous month.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, fell 0.3 percent annually in November, after a 0.4 percent decline in the prior month.

On a month-on-month basis, the HICP fell 0.1 percent in December, following a 0.5 percent decrease in the preceding month.

