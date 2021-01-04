Poland Manufacturing Sector Grows In December

Poland's manufacturing activity rose more than expected in December, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Monday.

The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, rose to 51.7 in December.

Economists had forecast a reading of 51.5. Any reading above 50.0 indicates expansion in the sector.

New orders increased for the first time since September. New work rose in December, while output contracted for the second straight month.

Employment decreased in December and suppliers' delivery time lengthened. Backlogs of work rose for the third month in a row.

Stocks of inputs expanded at the fastest rate in the twenty-two years survey history.

Input price inflation rose sharply to the highest since April 2011 and output prices increased.

Confidence of higher output increased over the next 12 months in December. Sentiment was the strongest since May 2018.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.