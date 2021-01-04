Latvia Industrial Production Rises In November

Latvia's industrial production rose in November, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Monday.

Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent month-on-month in November, after remaining unchanged in October.

On a yearly basis, industrial production grew a calendar adjusted 2.7 percent in November, after a 1.2 percent decline in the previous month.

Manufacturing output grew 4.3 percent annually in November and gained 1.4 percent from the previous month.

Production in mining and quarrying output rose 20.05 percent yearly, while those of electricity and gas supply declined 10.0 percent.

