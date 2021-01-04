Singapore Manufacturing Expands For Sixth Month

Singapore's manufacturing sector expanded for a sixth straight month amid further expansion in the electronics sector, survey data from the SIPMM Institute showed on Monday.

The purchasing manager's index for the manufacturing sector edged up to 50.5 from 50.4 in November. A reading above 50 suggests growth in the sector. In October, the score was 50.5.

The PMI for the electronics sector also added a 0.1 point to reach 51.2 in December. The sector grew for the fifth month in a row and the reading was the highest since September 2018, when it was 51.4.

