Denmark Manufacturing Sector Shrinks Sharply

Denmark's manufacturing sector contracted at a steep rate in December amid sharp declines in new orders and production, survey data from the logistics association DILF showed on Monday.

The purchasing manager's index for the manufacturing sector fell to 41.9 from 47 in November. Any reading below 50 suggests decline in activity.

The sub-indexes for new orders and production dropped steeply by around 10 points and reached below the 40-mark.

Suppliers' delivery time and stock of purchased products were the only sub-indexes to rise in December.

