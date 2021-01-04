Norway Industrial Expansion Slows Slightly

Norway's manufacturing sector growth remained broadly unchanged in December, defying expectations for a modest improvement, survey data from the logistics association NIMA showed on Monday.

The DNB/NIMA purchasing manager's index for the manufacturing sector dropped to 51.9 from 52.0 in November. Economists had expected the index to climb to 52.3.

A reading above 50 signals expansion in the sector.

The underlying trend remained positive, NIMA said.

That said, the sub-indexes for new orders and production declined sharply in December. The index for employment increased.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.