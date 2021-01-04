Japanese Market Extends Losses

The Japanese stock market is extending losses on Tuesday from the previous session following the weak cues overnight from Wall Street amid the continued surge in cases in several parts of the world and uncertainty ahead of two key Senate run-off elections in Georgia later today.

News that the Japanese government plans to declare a month-long state of emergency in Tokyo and neighboring prefectures as early as Thursday also weighed on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 60.84 points or 0.22 percent to 27,197.54, after touching a low of 27,116.49. Japanese stocks closed notably lower on Monday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is adding 0.2 percent, while Fast Retailing is declining more than 1 percent. In the tech space, Advantest is gaining more than 4 percent and Tokyo Electron is rising more than 2 percent.

The major exporters are higher on a weaker yen. Panasonic is gaining almost 3 percent, Canon is rising almost 2 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is adding almost 1 percent and Sony is adding 0.5 percent.

Among automakers, Honda is declining more than 1 percent and Toyota is lower by 0.6 percent. In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is higher by 0.4 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding 0.2 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Screen Holdings is rising almost 4 percent, while Sumco Corp. and JTEKT Corp are higher by more than 3 percent each.

Conversely, Hino Motors and Credit Saison are losing more than 2 percent each. Yamaha Motor and Hitachi Construction Machinery are lower by almost 2 percent each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 103 yen-range on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks failed to sustain an initial move to the upside and closed sharply lower on the first trading day of the New Year on Monday amid concerns about the recent spike in coronavirus cases in several parts of the world, with a new strain of the virus being detected in the U.S. for the first time. Traders may also have been reluctant to continue pushing stocks higher amid uncertainty ahead of two key Senate runoffs in Georgia on Tuesday. The outcome of the runoff elections will determine which party controls the Senate and could have a major impact on what President-elect Joe Biden is able to accomplish.

The Dow slumped 382.59 points or 1.3 percent to 30,223.89, the Nasdaq plunged 189.84 points or 1.5 percent to 12,698.45 and the S&P 500 tumbled 55.42 points or 1.5 percent to 3,700.65.

The major European moved to the upside on Monday, but closed well off their best levels. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index surged up by 1.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.7 percent and the German DAX Index inched up by 0.1 percent.

Crude oil futures ended sharply lower on Monday amid concerns over outlook for energy demand and on news about the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries or OPEC and allies' failure to reach an agreement on crude output. WTI crude for February ended down $0.90 or about 1.9 percent at $47.62 a barrel.

