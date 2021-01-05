Harborside, Co-founder Steve DeAngelo Part Ways

Harborside Inc., a California-based cannabis company, said that its co-founder Steve DeAngelo has stepped down from the company and it will eliminate the role of Chairman Emeritus, effective December 31, 2020.

DeAngelo, a long-time activist and advocate for the cannabis reform movement, co-founded Harborside in 2006 as a non-profit medical cannabis dispensary.

"I'm proud of the immense work that has been completed to get us to where we are today and wish the very best for the Company as it continues to grow. Moving forward, I will continue to focus on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues and opportunities in the legal cannabis industry," said DeAngelo.

Harborside was granted one of the first six medical cannabis licenses in the U.S. and was one of the first in the nation to support comprehensive cannabis education for seniors, veterans, and families with severely ill children.

Harborside has three major dispensaries in the San Francisco Bay Area, a dispensary in the Palm Springs area with Southern California's only cannabis drive-thru window, a dispensary in Oregon, and a cultivation as well as production facility in Salinas, California.

DeAngelo has also co-founded other cannabis businesses and organizations, including Steep Hill Laboratory, the Arc View Group, the National Cannabis Industry Association, and the Last Prisoner Project.

Steep Hill Laboratory is the first commercial cannabis testing lab in the U.S., while the Arc View Group is the first cannabis-focused investment firm. The National Cannabis Industry Association is the industry's first trade association. The Last Prisoner Project is a non-profit dedicated to securing the release of prisoners for cannabis offenses that are now legal in most states.

In addition, DeAngelo has written a book, "The Cannabis Manifesto", and created a Discovery Channel mini-series, "Weed Wars". He was a lead organizer and fundraiser for I-59, Washington DC's medical cannabis initiative.

DeAngelo is also well-known for his litigation against the Department of Justice that halted the DOJ's campaign in 2011 to shut down California's medical cannabis dispensaries.

