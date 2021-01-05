European Economics Preview: Germany Retail Sales, Unemployment Data Due

Retail sales and unemployment figures from Germany are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's retail sales and unemployment data. Sales are forecast to fall 2 percent on month in November, reversing a 2.6 percent rise in October.

Half an hour later, consumer price figures are due from Switzerland. Economists forecast consumer prices to fall 0.7 percent annually in December, the same rate of decrease as seen in November.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's unemployment data for December is due.

At 3.55 am ET, the Federal Labor Agency publishes Germany's unemployment data for December. The jobless rate is seen at 6.1 percent, unchanged from November.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is set to release money supply data. Economists expect the M3 money supply to climb 10.6 percent annually, following a 10.5 percent rise in October.

