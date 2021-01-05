Hungary Jobless Rate Rises In November

Hungary's jobless rate rose marginally during the September to November period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

The jobless rate rose to 4.4 percent during the September to November period from 4.3 percent during the August to October period.

The number of unemployed persons increased to 203,800 during the September to November period from 202,200 in the previous three months.

The youth unemployment rate was 12.3 percent in the three months ended November.

The employment rate fell to 60.4 percent during the September to November from 60.5 percent in the prior three months.

