Bay Street Seen Opening Slightly Higher

Canadian shares may open higher Tuesday morning, tracking firm crude oil and bullion prices. However, continued spikes in cases in several countries across the world and tighter lockdown measures in several places may weigh on stocks.

The Canadian market ended on a firm note on Monday, lifted by gains in materials, healthcare and energy stocks. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which briefly fell into the red midway through the session, ended the day with a gain of 94.41 points or 0.54% at 17,527.77.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) announced that it will take a non-cash after-tax impairment charge of about C$425 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 regarding its share of the White Rose asset and West White Rose Project. Suncor added that its 2021 guidance remains unchanged as the White Rose field will remain on line producing.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) and TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) have entered into agreements as per which Agnico Eagle will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of TMAC at a price of C$2.20 per share.

BMO Financial Group announced that it has signed a deal to sell its private banking in Hong Kong and Singapore to J. Safra Sarasin Group. The acquisition is expected to close during the first half of 2021.

On the economic front, data on Canadian producer prices and raw materials prices for the month of November are due out at 8:30 AM ET.

Asian closed mixed on Tuesday after a cautious session amid a surge in coronavirus cases in several parts of the world and ahead of crucial Senate election run-offs in Georgia that will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.

European markets are weak, weighed down by concerns about a new variant coronavirus and tighter restrictions on movements. Schools have closed to most pupils in England, Scotland and Wales, while Northern Ireland will have an "extended period of remote learning". British PM Boris Johnson warned the coming weeks would be the "hardest yet".

Germany is reportedly considering extending lockdown measures to atleast until the end of January.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are up $0.62 or 1.3% at $48.24 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $5.60 or 0.3% at $1,952.20 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.196 or 0.72% at $27.560 an ounce.

