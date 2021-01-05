American Express Unveils New Offers For U.S. Consumer, Small Business, And Cobrand Card Members

American Express (AXP) has launched new offers for U.S. Consumer, Small Business and Cobrand Card Members, as well as small merchants. The new offers focus on online shopping, small needs, local travel and more, continuing to add value for card members and merchants, the company said in a statement.

In addition, American Express said it will waive the American Express Travel fee on U.S. customers' flight modifications or new bookings now through March 31, 2021 and will continue to honor travel provider policies for changes or cancellations to bookings made through American Express Travel.

According to the Amex Trendex, 79% of consumers surveyed said they have spent significantly more time shopping online in the past 12 months than ever before and 53% indicate they plan to spend more on online purchases in 2021 than in the past.

American Express noted that consumer platinum card members can receive up to $180 back ($30/month via statement credits) on purchases made at eligible merchants with PayPal through June 30, 2021.

The company said eligible consumer platinum card members who had the card as of November 1, 2020, can access up to $1,700 in statement credits after they enroll in Amex Offers with select merchants through June 30, 2021.

Eligible Business Platinum Card Members can now earn 5X Membership Rewards points on U.S. purchases made across wireless, shipping, advertising, gas and office supplies categories through June 30, 2021 after they enroll in these Amex Offers.

Eligible Blue Business Plus and other eligible American Express small business Credit Card Members, can receive $25 back via statement credit on transactions greater than $500 up to 10 times, through June 30, 2021.

New Sprout Social customers will receive a 30-day free trial and then 30% off their subscription after signing an annual subscription. Sprout Social helps businesses manage their social media presence across channels, streamline and scale engagement with customers, and analyze social performance. Offer valid through March 31, 2021.

U.S. Consumer and Business Platinum Card Members and Gold Card Members can receive a complimentary night or property credit of $150 or more after booking an eligible stay through American Express Travel at participating Hotel Collection properties.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News