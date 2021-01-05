European Markets Close Lower On Virus Worries, Growth Concerns

European stocks ended weak on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns about the economic impact of surging cases and tighter restrictions on movements in several countries in the continent.

Schools have closed to most pupils in England, Scotland and Wales, while Northern Ireland will have an "extended period of remote learning". British PM Boris Johnson warned the coming weeks would be the "hardest yet".

Germany is reportedly considering extending lockdown measures to atleast until the end of January.

The rollout of coronavirus vaccines and data showing an increase in German retail sales helped limit losses. In the U.K., Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a new £4.6 billion support package for businesses hit by the new lockdown measures.

The pan European Stoxx 600 slid 0.19%. Germany's DAX ended down 0.55%, France's CAC 40 shed 0.44%, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed up 0.61%, and Switzerland's SMI ended 0.44% down.

Among other in Europe, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine ended weak.

Austria, Netherlands, Portugal and Russia moved higher, while Poland and Spain ended flat.

In the UK market, Shares of Next Pls surged up more than 8% after the company reported much higher than expected Christmas revenues. BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Aveva Group gained 6.8 to 7.1%. Rolls-Royce Holdings, Glencore, Kingfisher, Just Eat Takeaway, Taylor Wimpey and Johnson Matthey gained 2 to 4.5%.

Among the prominent losers, Smurfit Kappa shed 3.3%, WPP ended 2.5% down, Experian lost 2% and Natwest Group ended lower by 1.7%.

In the French market, Teleperformance, Michelin, Pernod Ricard, Vinci, Hermes International, Kering, Capgemini, LVMH and Essilor lost 1 to 2.3%.

Technip surged up more than 8%. Carrefour, Unibail Rodamco, Total, Thales and Sodexo also ended notably higher.

In Germany, Henkel, E.ON, RWE, Adidas, BMW, Deutsche Post, Allianz and Infineon Technologies lost 1 to 2.5%. Fresenius, Wirecard and Thyssenkrupp closed higher.

In economic news, Germany's retail sales grew more than expected in November driven by non-food retailing, data from Destatis revealed. The data showed retail turnover climbed by a real 5.6% from the previous year, which was faster than the expected growth of 3.9% but slower than the 8.6% increase logged in October.

On a monthly basis, retail sales grew unexpectedly by 1.9%. Economists had forecast a month-on-month fall of 2% after a 2.6% increase in October.

Germany's unemployment rate remained unchanged in November, coming in at 4.5% on adjusted basis, data from Destatis showed. On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate in November was 4.4%.

Data from Switzerland's Federal Statistical Office showed Switzerland's consumer prices declined in December. The report said the Swiss Consumer Price Index fell 0.8% year-on-year in December, following a 0.7% fall in November. Economists had expected a 0.7% fall.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.1% in December, following a 0.2% decline in the preceding month.

