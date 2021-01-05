Additional Support Tipped For Singapore Shares

The Singapore stock market has moved higher in consecutive trading days, gathering more than 15 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 2,860-point plateau and it's predicted to open higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat thanks largely to a spike in energy prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were higher and the Asian markets are tipped to split the difference.

The STI finished barely higher on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financials, properties and industrials.

For the day, the index rose 0.78 points or 0.03 percent to finish at the daily high of 2,859.68 after moving as low as 2,832.04. Volume was 1.49 billion shares worth 1.26 billion Singapore dollars. There were 247 decliners and 206 gainers.

Among the actives, Hongkong Land surged 3.65 percent, while Wilmar International soared 2.08 percent, City Developments plummeted 1.79 percent, Dairy Farm International spiked 1.67 percent, Comfort DelGro plunged 1.20 percent, Singapore Airlines tanked 1.17 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering tumbled 1.04 percent, CapitaLand skidded 0.91 percent, Singapore Press Holdings retreated 0.88 percent, Thai Beverage declined 0.68 percent, Genting Singapore sank 0.58 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding dropped 0.52 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust shed 0.50 percent, United Overseas Bank lost 0.49 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust fell 0.47 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust added 0.46 percent, SingTel gained 0.43 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation slid 0.40 percent, Ascendas REIT dipped 0.34 percent, SATS eased 0.25 percent, Keppel Corp rose 0.20 percent, DB Group collected 0.04 percent and SembCorp Industries, Singapore Exchange and CapitaLand Commercial Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks bounced higher again following the pullback in the previous session, ending in the green.

The Dow climbed 167.71 points or 0.55 percent to finish at 30,391.60, while the NASDAQ advanced 120.51 points or 0.95 percent to end at 12,818.96 and the S&P 500 gained 26.21 points or 0.71 percent to close at 3,726.86.

Energy stocks helped to lead the rebound on Wall Street, benefiting from a substantial increase by the price of crude oil.

Crude oil futures ended sharply higher Tuesday, lifted by an announcement from Saudi Arabia that it will cut crude production by 1 million barrel per day from February through March. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended up by $2.31 or 4.9 percent at $49.93 a barrel.

Buying interest was kept in check as traders await the results of two key Senate runoffs in Georgia. The outcome of the runoff elections will determine which party controls the Senate and could have a major impact on what President-elect Joe Biden is able to accomplish.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management reported an unexpected acceleration in the pace of growth in manufacturing activity in December.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com