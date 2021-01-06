Australia Trade Data Due On Thursday

Australia will on Thursday release November numbers for building permits, imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Building permits are expected to rise 3.5 percent on month, slowing from 3.8 percent in October. Imports were up 1.0 percent on month in October and exports were up 5.0 percent for a trade surplus of A$7.456 billion.

The Philippines will see November numbers for industrial production; in October, output was down 14.2 percent on year.

Thailand will see December results for its consumer confidence index; in November, the index score was 52.4.

Taiwan will provide December figures for consumer and wholesale prices; in November, overall inflation was up 0.35 percent on month and 0.09 percent on year, while wholesale prices tumbled an annual 6.22 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.