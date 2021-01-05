China Services Sector Slows In December - Caixin

The services sector in China continued to expand in December, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Caixin showed on Wednesday with a services PMI score of 56.3.

That's down from 57.8 in November, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, the softer rise in overall activity coincided with a slower expansion of total new work at the end of 2020. Although rising solidly overall, the latest increase in new was the least marked since September.

The slowdown occurred alongside a weaker upturn in foreign demand. Export sales rose modestly overall, after expanding at the quickest rate for over a year-and-a-half in November. Panel members indicated that the pandemic, and the recent resurgence of the virus in key export , continued to limit growth of overseas business.

The survey also showed that its composite index fell to 55.8 in December from 57.5 in November.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.