Japan Consumer Confidence Lowest In 4 Months

Japan's consumer confidence decreased to the lowest level in four months in December, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the consumer confidence index decreased to 31.8 in December from 33.7 in November.

The latest index was the lowest since August, when it was 29.3.

Among the four sub-indexes of the consumer confidence index, the index for overall livelihood decreased to 34.9 in December, and the index reflecting households' willingness to buy durable consumer goods fell to 33.8.

The indicators measuring the income growth decreased to 35.0 and employment decline to 23.6.

The latest survey was conducted on December 15 among 8,400 households.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.