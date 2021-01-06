Estonia Industrial Production Falls In November

Estonia's industrial production declined in November, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 2.0 percent year-on-year in November.

"Among the activities with the largest shares, there was a decrease in production in the manufacture of fabricated metal products, electrical equipment and food products," Helle Bunder, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

Manufacturing output decreased 1.0 percent annually in November.

Among the other sub sectors, production in energy declined by 12.0 percent, while those of mining gained 2.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production fell a seasonally and working-day adjusted 1.0 percent in November.

