Denmark Business Confidence Rises In December

Denmark's confidence improves in December, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.

The industrial confidence index rose to -2 in December from to -9 in November.

The overall business confidence rose to 97.1 in December from 88.2 in the previous month.

The confidence index in the construction sector rose to -5 in December from -7 in the prior month.

The morale in the services sector increased to -8 in December from -13 in the preceding month.

The retail sector confidence index grew to 10 in December from 7 in the previous month.

