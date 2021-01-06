Eurozone Producer Prices Fall Further In November

Eurozone producer prices declined further in November, data from Eurostat showed on Wednesday.

The producer prices index decreased 1.9 percent year-on-year in November, after a 2.0 percent fall in October. Economists had forecast a fall of 2.2 percent.

Excluding energy, producer prices remained unchanged in November, after a 0.2 percent fall in the previous month.

Prices of energy declined 7.5 percent annually in November and that of intermediate goods decreased 0.6 percent. Non-durable consumer goods prices edged down 0.1 percent.

Meanwhile, durable consumer goods prices rose 1.2 percent and capital goods prices grew 0.8 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.4 percent in November, the same as seen in the preceding month. Prices were expected to gain 0.1 percent.

In the EU27, producer prices climbed 0.4 percent monthly in November and decreased 1.8 percent from the same month last year.

