European Economics Preview: Eurozone Economic Confidence Data Due

Economic confidence and flash consumer prices from euro area and factory orders from Germany are due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's factory orders for November. Economists forecast orders to fall 1.2 percent on month, in contrast to a 2.9 percent rise in October.

At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office is set to publish Swiss retail sales for November.

At 3.00 am ET, retail sales and unemployment figures from Hungary are due.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central bank is scheduled to release economic bulletin.

At 4.30 am ET, IHS Markit publishes the UK construction Purchasing Managers' survey results. The index is forecast to rise to 55.0 in December from 54.7 in November.

At 5.00 am ET, the European Commission releases euro area economic sentiment survey results. The index is expected to rise to 90 in December from 87.6 in November.

Flash consumer prices and retail sales figures are due from Eurostat. Eurozone consumer prices are forecast to drop 0.2 percent on year in December, following a 0.3 percent fall in November. Economists expect sales to fall 3.4 percent on month in November, reversing a 1.5 percent rise a month ago.

In the meantime, Italy's preliminary consumer price data is due. EU harmonized consumer prices are seen falling 0.3 percent annually in December, the same rate as reported in November.

