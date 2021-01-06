Wall Street Aims To Open Broadly Lower

The report on private-sector employment, the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting as well as the results of the Georgia runoffs are likely to be the focus on Wednesday.

Asian shares finished lower, while European shares are trading down.

Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly lower.

As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 55.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 8.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 184.50 points.

The U.S. major averages finished Monday's session near their best levels of the day.

The Dow rose 167.71 points or 0.6 percent to 30,391.60, the Nasdaq jumped 120.51 points or 1 percent to 12,818.96 and the S&P 500 climbed 26.21 points or 0.7 percent to 3,726.86.

On the economic front, Automatic Data Processing or ADP Employment Report for December will be issued at 8.15 am ET. The Consensus is for 130,000, while it was up 307,000.

IHS Markit's PMI Composite Final for December will be revealed that 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 55.7, slightly down from 58.6 in the prior month.

The Department of Commerce's Factory Orders for November is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.6 percent, while it was up 1.0 percent.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status for the week will be issued at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the Crude Oil inventories were down 6.1 million barrels and Gasoline Inventories down 1.2 million barrels.

The Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes is scheduled at 2.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended lower on Wednesday amid rising U.S.-China tensions.

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.63 percent to 3,550.88. The composite index fell to 55.8 from 57.5 in November. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended 0.15 percent higher at 27, 692.30.

Japanese shares fell for a third straight session. The Nikkei average ended down 102.69 points, or 0.38 percent, at 27,055.94, while the broader Topix index closed 0.28 percent higher at 1,796.18.

Australian fell sharply.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 lost 74.80 points, or 1.12 percent, to finish at 6,607.10. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 74.30 points, or 1.07 percent, at 6,881.40.

European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the German DAX is adding 140.68 points or 1.03 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 180.07 points or 2.72 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is adding 17.93 points or 0.17 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 1.03 percent.

Business News