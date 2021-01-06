Rally May Stall For Singapore Stock Market

The Singapore stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, gathering almost 20 points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 2,865-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is fraught with uncertainty after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Markets were mostly higher before this attack but now are likely to open lower.

The STI finished slightly higher on Wednesday following gains from the industrials and mixed performances from the financial shares and property stocks.

For the day, the index rose 3.33 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 2,863.01 after trading between 2,852.32 and 2,865.04. Volume was 2.37 billion shares worth 1.29 billion Singapore dollars. There were 299 gainers and 166 decliners.

Among the actives, SembCorp Industries surged 2.91 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust soared 2.27 percent, Ascendas REIT spiked 2.02 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust accelerated 1.52 percent, Hongkong Land rallied 1.17 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding jumped 1.04 percent, Singapore Exchange tumbled 1.03 percent, Wilmar International climbed 1.02 percent, SingTel skidded 0.86 percent, Thai Beverage gathered 0.69 percent, DBS Group sank 0.67 percent, CapitaLand perked 0.62 percent, Comfort DelGro advanced 0.61 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering added 0.53 percent, SATS dropped 0.51 percent, Dairy Farm International shed 0.47 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust gained 0.47 percent, City Developments lost 0.39 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.30 percent, Keppel Corp rose 018 percent, United Overseas Bank eased 0.04 percent and Genting Singapore, CapitaLand Commercial Trust, Singapore Airlines and Singapore Press Holdings were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is unsettled, to put it kindly. The major averages were higher for much of the day but turned lower in the wake of the chaos in Washington to end mixed.

The Dow soared 437.80 points or 1.44 percent to finish at 30,829.40, while the NASDAQ sank 78.17 points or 0.61 percent to end at 12,740.79 and the S&P perked 21.28 points or 0.57 percent to close at 3,748.28.

Stocks moved to the downside going into the close of trading as supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. capitol building as lawmakers began the process of certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Support earlier in the day came as traders reacted to the results of the highly anticipated Georgia runoff elections on Tuesday. Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock both won, giving control of the senate to the Democrats.

Democratic control of the House, Senate and White House is seen as a positive for cyclical stocks due to the likelihood of additional fiscal stimulus. But the NASDAQ closed lower as tech stocks could be hurt by the shift into cyclical stocks and higher taxes.

Traders largely shrugged off a report from payroll processor ADP showing an unexpected drop in private sector employment in the U.S. last month.

