Taiwan Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Red

The Taiwan stock market on Wednesday halted the four-day winning streak in which it had spiked more than 530 points or 3.8 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 14,980-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is fraught with uncertainty after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Markets were mostly higher before this attack but now are likely to open lower.

The TSE finished slightly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financials and mixed performances from the and cement stocks.

For the day, the index dipped 16.90 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 14,983.13 after trading between 14,837.00 and 15,197.68.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial declined 1.31 percent, while Mega Financial retreated 1.34 percent, CTBC Financial eased 0.26 percent, Fubon Financial tumbled 1.62 percent, First Financial fell 1.18 percent, E Sun Financial lost 0.40 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and United Microelectronics Corporation both climbed 1.29 percent, Hon Hai Precision advanced 0.96 percent, Largan Precision plummeted 7.39 percent, Catcher Technology rallied 2.21 percent, MediaTek and Formosa Plastic both shed 0.63 percent, Asia Cement added 0.35 percent and Taiwan Cement slid 0.35 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is unsettled, to put it kindly. The major averages were higher for much of the day but turned lower in the wake of the chaos in Washington to end mixed.

The Dow soared 437.80 points or 1.44 percent to finish at 30,829.40, while the NASDAQ sank 78.17 points or 0.61 percent to end at 12,740.79 and the S&P perked 21.28 points or 0.57 percent to close at 3,748.28.

Stocks moved to the downside going into the close of trading as supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. capitol building as lawmakers began the process of certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Support earlier in the day came as traders reacted to the results of the highly anticipated Georgia runoff elections on Tuesday. Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock both won, giving control of the senate to the Democrats.

Democratic control of the House, Senate and White House is seen as a positive for cyclical stocks due to the likelihood of additional fiscal stimulus. But the NASDAQ closed lower as tech stocks could be hurt by the shift into cyclical stocks and higher taxes.

Traders largely shrugged off a report from payroll processor ADP showing an unexpected drop in private sector employment in the U.S. last month.

Closer to home, Taiwan will provide December figures for consumer and wholesale prices later today; in November, overall inflation was up 0.35 percent on month and 0.09 percent on year, while wholesale prices tumbled an annual 6.22 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com