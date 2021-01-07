Japan Household Spending Data Due On Friday

Japan will on Friday release November numbers for household spending, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Spending is tipped to fall 1.3 percent on month and 1.5 percent on year after climbing 2.1 percent on month and 1.9 percent in October.

Japan also will see preliminary November numbers for its coincident index; in October, the index score was 89.4.

South Korea will provide November figures for current account; in October, the current account surplus was $11.66 billion.

Taiwan will release December figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are tipped to rise 4.1 percent on year after gaining 10.0 percent in November. Exports are called higher by an annual 9.2 percent after rising 12.0 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $4.6 billion, down from $5.27 billion a month earlier.

