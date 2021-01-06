Australia Building Approvals Rise 2.6% In November

The total number of building permits issued in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent on month in November, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - coming in at 17,205.

That beat expectations for a gain of 2.5 percent but was down from 3.3 percent in October. On a yearly basis, approvals were up 15.0 percent.

Approvals for private sector houses were up 6.1 percent on month and 33.6 percent on year to 11,489. Approvals for private sector dwellings excluding houses dropped 3.9 percent on month and 13.0 percent on year to 5,377.

Economic News

