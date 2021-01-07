Hungary Retail Sales Decline Slows In November

Hungary's retail sales declined at a softer pace in November, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

Retail sales fell a calendar-adjusted 0.8 percent year-on-year in November, after a 2.0 percent decrease in October.

Sales of food products increased 1.8 percent annually in November.

Meanwhile, sales of non-food products declined 1.0 percent and those of automotive fuel fell 10.4 percent.

The volume of mail order and internet retailing, which accounted for 12.0 percent of all retail sales and involved a wide range of goods, surged by 43.0 percent yearly in November, continuing a multi-year expansion, the agency said.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, retail sales volume rose by 1.1 monthly in November.

On a non-adjusted basis, retail sales fell 0.3 percent annually in November, following a 2.4 percent decrease in the previous month.

