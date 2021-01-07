Eurozone Economic Sentiment Rises More Than Expected

Eurozone economic sentiment rose slightly more than expected at the end of the year 2020, preliminary data from the European Commission showed on Thursday.

The economic sentiment index rose to 90.4 from 87.7 in November. Economists had forecast a score of 90.

The ESI's recovery was driven by markedly higher confidence in industry and among consumers and, to a lesser degree, in construction, the commission said. Confidence weakened in services and retail trade.

The industrial confidence index improved to -7.2 from -10.1 in the previous month. Economists had expected a reading of -8.1.

The consumer confidence index climbed to -13.9 from -17.6 in November, matching its flash estimate.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.