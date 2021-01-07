Swiss Retail Sales Rise In November

Switzerland's retail sales increased in November, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

Retail sales adjusted for sales days and holidays rose by 1.7 percent from a year ago.

Sales of food, beverages and tobacco gained 7.7 percent yearly in November, while those of non-food sector fell 0.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted retail sales fell 2.0 percent in November.

In nominal terms, retail sales grew 1.0 percent annually in November and decreased 2.4 percent from a month ago.

Economic News

