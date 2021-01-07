Taiwan Consumer Prices Rise More Than Expected

Taiwan's consumer prices rose more than expected in December, data from the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 0.06 percent year-on-year in December, after a 0.09 percent increase in November. Economists had expected a 0.15 percent rise.-

Prices for vegetables rose 8.63 percent yearly in December and transportation cost gained 9.60 percent. Prices for metals ornaments and jewelry grew 3.15 percent.

Meanwhile, prices of fuels and lubricants fell 15.92 percent as the international oil prices plummeted.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.23 percent in December.

Excluding fruits, vegetables and energy, core consumer prices increased 0.36 percent annually in December and fell 0.07 percent from the previous month.

Separate data showed that the wholesale prices declined 5.1 percent annually in December, following a 6.22 percent fall in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rose 0.7 percent in December.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.