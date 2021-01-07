Poland Inflation Eases In December

Poland's consumer price inflation eased for the third straight month in December, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 2.3 percent year-on-year in December, after a 3.0 percent increase in November. Economists had expected a 2.6 percent rise.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 0.7 percent yearly in December and those of electricity, gas and other fuels gained by 4.6 percent.

Meanwhile, prices of fuels for transport declined 9.4 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in December.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.