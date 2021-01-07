Eurozone Retail Sales Unexpectedly Decline In November

Euro area retail sales fell in November, defying expectations for further increase, as some countries in the bloc restored lockdown restrictions amid a resurgence in infections, figures from Eurostat showed on Thursday.

Retail sales decreased 2.9 percent year-on-year, while economists had forecast 0.8 percent growth.

October's growth was revised to 4.2 percent from 4.3 percent.

Compared to the previous month, sales fell 6.1 percent in November, which was nearly double of the 3.4 percent fall economists had expected.

The monthly growth for October was revised to 1.4 percent from 1.5 percent.

The COVID-19 containment measures introduced again by several Member States had a significant impact on retail trade, Eurostat said.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.