Ronnie Dunn Defends Blake Shelton Amid Controversy Over 'Minimum Wage'

Ronnie Dunn has defended fellow county star Blake Shelton who created a controversy with his new single "Minimum Wage."

Shelton surprised his fans by debuting his new new single "Minimum Wage" on NBC's New Year's Eve television special on Thursday night, December 31.

However, he received some backlash after several people criticized him for being insensitive. People said the song's timing was poor in light of the pandemic's effect on American employment.

"Girl your love can make a man feel rich on minimum wage," Shelton sings in the new single.

Meanwhile, the Brooks & Dunn singer has come out in support of Shelton.

"The 'beef' is yet another of those misguided social issue (cultural scams) that are concocted to further divide this country," Dunn wrote on social media, alongside photos of himself and Shelton. "I'm putting my money on the common sense of the common man to call bullshit on the forces at work to keep this country divided."

"Now they want to attack country singers for being successful," he added. "I slept on a mattress on the floor in a musician friend's spare bedroom and played beer joins / dive bars for years before I ever made $100. Most country singers pay dues and go through things to become successful that no sane human being would."

