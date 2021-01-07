Wall Street Set To Open Positive

The shock on the ransacking of offices at the Capitol is still around on Thursday. However, early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open all positive.

Deaths due to COVID-19 are rocketing and that continues to be a real concern for the investors.

Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are broadly up.

As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 118.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were progressing 18.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were adding 90.25 points.

The U.S. major indices finished higher on Wednesday. The Nasdaq slid 78.17 points or 0.6 percent to 12,740.79, the Dow jumped 437.80 points or 1.4 percent to 30,829.40 and the S&P 500 climbed 21.28 points or 0.6 percent to 3,748.14.

On the economic front, the International Trade in Goods and Services data for November will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for minus $66.8 billion, while it was negative $63.1 billion.

The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 803K, while it was up 787K in the previous week.

Institute for Supply Management's ISM Services Index for December will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 54.6, slightly down from 55.9 a month ago.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week is scheduled at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the Gas stock was down 114 bcf.

Fed Balance Sheet for the week is expected at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the level was at $7.363 trillion.

Asian stocks rose broadly on Thursday. Chinese stocks extended gains for a sixth straight session. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index gained 25.33 points, or 0.71 percent, to finish at 3,576.20, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 0.52 percent at 27,548.52.

Japanese shares hit a 30-year high. The Nikkei average jumped 434.19 points, or 1.60 percent, to 27,490.13, snapping a four-day losing streak. The broader Topix index closed 1.68 percent higher at 1,826.30.

Australian rallied. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 climbed 104.90 points, or 1.59 percent, to 6,712, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 99.10 points, or 1.44 percent, at 6,980.50.

European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the German DAX is adding 60.70 points or 0.43 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 37.49 points or 0.55 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is adding 14.15 points or 0.13 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.09 percent.

