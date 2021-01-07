U.S. Stocks Holding On To Strong Gains After Early Rally

After moving sharply higher early in the session, stocks continue to see considerable strength in mid-day trading on Thursday. With the early advance, the major averages all reached new record intraday highs.

Currently, the major averages are off their best levels of the day but still posting strong gains. The Dow is up 259.94 points or 0.8 percent at 31,089.34, the Nasdaq is up 281.94 points or 2.2 percent at 13,022.74 and the S&P 500 is up 52.46 points or 1.4 percent at 3,800.60.

The strength on Wall Street comes as U.S. lawmakers certified President-elect Joe Biden's victory after the process was delayed by several hours as supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol building.

After the Capitol building was finally secured, several Republican lawmakers abandoned plans to object to the certification of results from a number of states, although GOP opposition still led to a drawn out process.

Trump said in a statement following the vote that there would be an "orderly transition" of power to Biden but continued his fraudulent claims of widespread voter fraud that helped spark the riot at the Capitol.

The certification of Biden's victory along with Democratic victories in Georgia's Senate runoff elections will give Democrats control of the House, Senate and the White House.

Traders seem optimistic a Democratic-controlled government will lead to additional stimulus, but with the narrow margin in the Senate preventing major tax hikes or other policies that negatively affect big .

Buying interest may also have been generated in reaction to a report from the Labor Department unexpectedly showing a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended January 2nd.

The report said initial jobless claims edged down to 787,000, a decrease of 3,000 from the previous week's upwardly revised level of 790,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 800,000 from the 787,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The Institute for Supply Management also released a report showing service sector activity in the U.S. unexpectedly grew at a faster pace in the month of December.

The ISM said its services PMI rose to 57.2 in December from 55.9 in November, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the service sector. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 54.6.

"The composite index indicated growth for the seventh consecutive month after a two-month contraction in April and May," said Anthony Nieves, Chair of the ISM Services Business Survey Committee.

Nieves said respondents' comments about business conditions and the were mixed but noted most are "cautiously optimistic about business conditions with the recent approval and impending distribution of vaccines."

Sector News

Semiconductor stocks continue to see substantial strength in mid-day trading, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index surging up by 3.4 percent to a record intraday high.

Nvidia (NVDA) has helped lead the sector higher after Citi added the graphics chipmaker's stock to its Catalyst Watch list.

Significant strength also remains visible among banking stocks, as reflected by the 3.3 percent jump by the KBW Bank Index. The index has reached its best intraday level in well over ten months.

Software, biotechnology and computer hardware stocks are also seeing considerable strength, contributing to the spike by the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

Chemical, brokerage and oil service stocks have also shown strong moves to the upside, while gold stocks are bucking the uptrend despite a rebound by the price of the precious metal.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index surged up by 1.6 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index advanced by 0.7 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.7 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.8 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are extending the steep drop seen over the two previous sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is climbing 4.1 basis points to a nearly ten-month high of 1.083 percent.

