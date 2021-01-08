Dutch Industrial Production Decline Slows In November

Dutch industrial production declined in November, albeit at a softer pace, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

Industrial production decreased 2.5 percent year-on-year in November, following a 3.6 percent fall in October.

Half of the all classes in industry produced more in November. Production in the chemical industry grew the most, by 11.1 percent.

Meanwhile, production in repair and installation machines declined 21.8 percent.

On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, industrial production fell 0.2 percent in November.

