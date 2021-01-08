Japan Leading Index Highest In Nearly 2 Years

Japan's leading index rose to its highest level in nearly two years in November, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.

The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, grew to 96.6 in November from 94.3 in October.

The latest reading was the highest since December 2018, when it was 96.8.

The coincident index decreased to 89.1 in December from 89.4 in the previous month.

The lagging index fell to 89.8 in November from 91.2 in the prior month. A similar lower reading was recorded since April 2011.

