Finland Industrial Production Growth Slows In November

Finland's industrial production rose at a softer pace in November, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.

Industrial production rose 0.7 percent month-on-month in November, after a 1.6 percent growth in October.

Manufacturing output fell 0.1 percent monthly in November, while production in mining and quarrying industry grew 12.6 percent.

Among industries, production in electrical and electronics industry gained 3.2 percent. Production in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply production and forest industry gained by 8.7 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.

On a yearly basis, industrial output decreased 0.9 percent in November, following a 2.3 percent fall in the previous month.

During January to October, output declined by 3.1 percent from the year ago, data showed.

Another report from Statistics Finland showed that new orders in manufacturing accelerated 9.2 percent year-on-year in November, after a 1.2 percent fall in October. Orders rose for the first time in eleven months.

Economic News

