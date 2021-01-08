Lithuania Trade Deficit Rises In November

Lithuania's trade deficit increased in November, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.

Trade deficit rose to EUR 130.1 million in November from EUR 105.6 million in the same month last year. In October, the trade surplus was EUR 39.0 million.

Exports fell 0.4 percent year-on-year in November, following a 1.2 percent decline in October.

Imports dropped 2.0 percent annually in November, after a 1.9 percent rise in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, exports fell 6.6 percent in November and import decreased 0.4 percent.

Economic News

