South Africa Manufacturing Sector Growth Slows In December

South Africa's manufacturing sector expanded at a markedly slower pace in December than in the previous month, survey data from the Bureau of Economic Research showed on Friday.



The seasonally adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, declined further to 50.3 from 52.6 in November. A reading above 50 suggests growth in the sector.

This is the lowest level since July 2020, the BER said.

"The reading just above 50 index points suggests that growth is leveling off in the manufacturing sector after solid month-on-month gains were recorded in the wake of April's lockdown-induced plunge in activity," the BER added.

Economic News

