Daily COVID-19 Deaths In US Cross 4000 For The First Time

More than 4,000 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in a single day in the United States, for the first time since the pandemic broke out a year ago.

Also, a steep hike in infections took the number of daily cases in the country to an all-time record.

With 4038 additional fatalities reporting in the last 24 hours, the total U.S. death toll from the deadly disease rose to 365317, as per the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University.

During the same period, 2,74,544 new cases were reported across the country, taking the total number of patients infected with the disease to 21579581.

California, Florida, and Texas, the three most populous states in the U.S., together reported around 80000 cases. California, the worst affected state, alone reported 583 deaths.

The 7-day average for deaths is now more than 2,750, also a record.

For the first time in more than a month, a fall in COVID hospitalization toll was reported. As per the latest update published by COVID Tracking Project on Friday, a total of 132,370 patients are currently admitted in U.S. hospitals with the deadly disease. Out of this, 23,821 patients are admitted in Intensive Care Units.

Some small states such as Alabama, Arizona, and Nevada have very high hospitalization rates per capita.

The national average Covid test positivity rate reported on Thursday was 13.59 percent.

In the first week of 2021, U.S. states and territories reported more cases of COVID-19 than at any other point during the pandemic. The last seven days also saw the highest number of deaths and hospitalizations due to the pandemic.

Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller said 439,500 additional COVID vaccines were distributed to the American people Thursday. It brings the total number of vaccine doses distributed in the country to 20,459,000.

In COVID-related developments in other parts of the world, the British government has made testing mandatory for all travelers arriving from abroad. It has also extended a southern Africa travel ban to control a new Covid-19 variant.

11 million people in the northern Chinese city of Shijiazhuang have been put under lock down to contain the country's worst outbreak of the disease in months.

A three-day lockdown has been imposed in Australia's Greater Brisbane after a single case of the UK strain of Covid-19 was detected in a person.

