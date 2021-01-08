Swiss Jobless Rate Steady In December

Switzerland's jobless rate was stable in December, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed on Friday.

The jobless rate was a seasonally adjusted 3.4 percent in December, same as seen in November. Economists had expected a rate of 3.5 percent

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate rose to 3.5 percent in December from 3.3 percent in the previous month. Economists had forecast a rate of 3.4 percent.

The number of registered unemployed increased to 163,545 in December from 153,270 in the previous month.

The unemployment rate among the youth aged between 15 and 24, rose to 3.4 percent in December from 3.3 percent in November.

