Finland Trade Deficit Widens In November

Finland's trade deficit widened in November, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Monday.

The trade deficit increased to EUR 180 million in November from EUR 114 million in the same month last year. In October, the trade deficit was EUR 55 million.

Exports declined 3.5 percent year-on-year in November and imports fell 2.2 percent.

Shipments to the EU countries remained unchanged in November and imports from those countries rose 0.2 percent. Exports to countries outside the EU decreased 7.7 percent and imports from those countries dropped 5.5 percent.

For the January-November period, the trade deficit was EUR 3.1 billion compared to a EUR 1.2 billion shortfall registered a year ago. Exports declined 13.7 percent and imports decreased 10.4 percent.

