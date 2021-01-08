Taiwan Trade Surplus Tops Expectations

Taiwan's trade surplus exceeded expectations in December, as exports and imports increased from last year, figures from the Ministry of Finance showed on Friday.

The trade balance registered a surplus of US$5.764 billion in December. Economists had expected a surplus of US$4.60 billion.

Exports rose 12.0 percent year-on-year in December, same as seen in November. Economists had expected an increase of 9.2 percent.

Imports grew 0.9 percent annually in December, after a 10.0 percent growth in the preceding month. Economists had forecast a rise of 4.13 percent.

Exports of parts of electronic products, information, communication and audio-video products, base metals and articles of base metal, plastics and rubber and articles thereof, and machinery grew in December.

Imports of parts of electronic product, information, communication and audio-video products increased in November, while those of mineral products, machinery and chemicals declined.

Exports to Mainland China and Hong Kong, U.S.A, ASEAN and Japan grew in December.

In the January to December period, exports gained 4.9 percent and imports rose 0.3 percent from a year ago.

