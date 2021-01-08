Italy Jobless Rate Falls In November

Italy's jobless rate declined in November, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.

The jobless rate fell to 8.9 percent in November from 9.5 percent October. This was the lowest since May, when the rate was 8.7 percent.

The employment rate rose to 58.3 percent in November from 58.1 percent in the previous month.

The number of employed increased by 63,000 persons from the previous month.

The unemployment rate among the youth aged between 15 and 24, decreased to 29.5 percent in November from 29.9 percent in the prior month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.